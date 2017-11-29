flyValan postpones launch until 11-Dec-2017

flyValan stated (27-Nov-2017) its first ATR 72-500 aircraft landed at Genoa Cristoforo Colombo Airport. FlyValan however postponed commencement of commercial operations until 11-Dec-2017 "due to the certification process by the Romanian aeronautical authorities". As previously reported by CAPA, flyValan's services will be operated by subsidiary FlyCompass, a company with a Romanian AOC. flyValan stated all passengers affected "will be refunded and compensated". Additionally, the launch of Genoa-Barcelona service was postponed "until further notice and will not be reconsidered before" mid Jan-2018, with the carrier citing low demand for the service. [more - original PR - Italian]