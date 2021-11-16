Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Nov-2021 6:34 AM

ATR to introduce new P&WC PW127XT engine to power ATR 42 and 72 aircraft

ATR announced (15-Nov-2021) plans to introduce the new Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) PW127XT engine series as the standard engine for the ATR 42 and 72 aircraft. ATR CEO Stefano Bortoli stated the engine is a "concrete illustration of our belief that an incremental approach is the answer to a sustainable future". Air Corsica will be the launch customer for the new engine series. ATR has also received interest from several other operators. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More