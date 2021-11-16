ATR to introduce new P&WC PW127XT engine to power ATR 42 and 72 aircraft

ATR announced (15-Nov-2021) plans to introduce the new Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) PW127XT engine series as the standard engine for the ATR 42 and 72 aircraft. ATR CEO Stefano Bortoli stated the engine is a "concrete illustration of our belief that an incremental approach is the answer to a sustainable future". Air Corsica will be the launch customer for the new engine series. ATR has also received interest from several other operators. [more - original PR]