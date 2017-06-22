ATR announces new version of ATR 42-600 with enhanced STOL capabilities

ATR stated (21-Jun-2017) it is finalising an evaluation for the launch of a version of the ATR 42-600 with enhanced short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities. The aircraft manufacturer is ready to offer the new version, the ATR 42-600S, to customers. The ATR 42-600S will reduce the minimum length of runway required to take-off and land with full passenger capacity to 800m. ATR said by improving these capabilities, hundreds of airports with runway lengths 800m to 900m will be able to accommodate the aircraft. [more - original PR]