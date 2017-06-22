ATR sees demand for nearly 600 50-seat turboprops over the next 20 years

ATR reported (21-Jun-2017) there is a global fleet of nearly 2200 regional aircraft of 30 to 50 seat capacity, with turboprops accounting for approximately 1200 aircraft. These turboprops serve over 3100 routes, with one third of regional routes relying exclusively on turboprops. ATR believes the ATR 42-600 addresses the need to replace the inefficient previous generation regional aircraft, and sees potential for nearly 600 50-seat turboprops over the next 20 years. [more - original PR]