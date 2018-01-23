Silver Airways to lease 20 ATR aircraft as replacement for Saab 340B fleet

ATR signed (22-Jan-2018) an agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) for the purchase of 12 ATR 42-600s and three ATR 72-600s. The 15 aircraft, along with five ATR aircraft from an existing order, will be leased to Silver Airways, making them the first ATR -600 series operator in the US. The first aircraft will be delivered in Mar-2018, with the remaining deliveries to take place through 1Q2020. Crew training will be conducted by ATR at its new training facility in Miami. The 20 new ATR -600s will replace Silver's existing fleet of 21 Saab 340B turboprops, with the carrier to increase frequency on main routes and launch service to destinations in Florida, the southern US and Caribbean. [more - original PR]