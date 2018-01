ATR booked (22-Jan-2018) firm orders for 113 aircraft, along with 40 options in 2017. Firm sales more than tripled 2016 sales of 36 aircraft. ATR also reported it delivered 78 new aircraft (70 ATR 72-600s and eight ATR 42-600s) and two second hand aircraft. The turboprop manufacturer achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 1.45 and raised its backlog to three years of production. [more - original PR]