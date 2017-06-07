7-Jun-2017 8:18 AM
ATR launches new department as 'one stop shop' for lessors and asset managers
ATR created (06-Jun-2017) a 'Leasing, Asset Management & Freighter' department. Details include:
- The new department is tasked with managing sales to the leasing community and facilitating the placement of new or used ATR aircraft by lessors. It will function as the "one-stop-shop" within ATR for the definition, development and proposals of ATR’s leasing, asset and freighter solutions with the objective of fostering efficiency and collaborative cooperation with lessors and improving asset investment performance;
- The department will also provide a full range of asset management services, including the support for freighter conversions. Additionally, it will deliver associated services solutions to third party leasing companies, brokers, integrators, financiers and investors. It will work to support the placement by lessors and airlines of their new and used aircraft in the market;
- The department will also provide further assistance to leasing companies for the successful conclusion of lease and sale and leaseback transactions and smooth transitioning of their ATR Aircraft;
- VP customer and structured finance Karine Guenan was appointed to lead this activity. She will also continue in her current role. [more - original PR]