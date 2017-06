ATR reported (16-Jun-2017) the ATR -600 family of turboprops accounted for around 75% of all turboprop aircraft sales since 2010 and 35% of orders for all regional aircraft below 90 seats. ATR sees potential for nearly 2800 turboprop deliveries in the next 20 years, with 65% (1800 aircraft) creating new routes or reinforcing existing networks. [more - original PR]