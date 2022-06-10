ATR CEO expects 100 ATRs to be operating in Japan in 'a few years'

ATR CEO Stefano Bortoli stated (07-Jun-2022) the aircraft manufacturer expects 100 ATR aircraft to be operating in Japan in "a few years", adding that most of the new ATRs will replace older, less efficient models and will connect islands and remote regions with Japan's major cities. SVP commercial Fabrice Vautier said Japan and ATR are "a great match", adding the upcoming short take off and landing version of its aircraft will "contribute to serving even smaller airports across the Japanese archipelago: there are 10 airports in Japan with short airstrips". There are 15 ATRs operating in Japan, with three operators. [more - original PR]