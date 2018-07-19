19-Jul-2018 9:20 AM
ATR adds new offers to customer support services
ATR announced (18-Jul-2018) the introduction of the following offers to its portfolio of customer services:
- New e-Spares portal: Offers easier and quicker for customers to order parts via an automated processes;
- ATR is also developing its door-to-door service, with the aim of better serving customers being even more flexible, accessible and reactive;
- The new e-Spares service also provides the possibility of ordering serviceable equipment. ATR can provide second-hand parts at "very competitive rates", offering lower MRO costs to airlines, as it develops a commercial activity in the purchase and dismantling of first generation ATRs;
- Customer care: ATR is upgrading its customer care front line service. ATR is now able to provide service and solutions to requests beyond AOGs, with accurate and quick responses to critical events within 24 hours and to routine events within 72 hours. ATR already provides support on a 24/7 basis from its customer support offices in Toulouse, Miami, Bangalore and Singapore;
- ATR developed a new organisation of the customer care service based on feedback from operators. It also expanded its network of customer support directors and field representatives;
- A-checks: ATR is targeting certification to extend A-check intervals from 500 to 700 hours before the end of 2018. With the shift of A-checks from three months to four and a half with a consequent reduction in maintenance costs, ATR estimates an aircraft operator can offer up to 700 additional seats per aircraft p/a. [more - original PR]