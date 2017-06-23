ATR orders and commitments reach 89 for 2017, passing full year sales target

ATR received (22-Jun-2017) commitments for the purchase of 89 aircraft and options for 20 additional aircraft since the beginning of 2017. The 89 orders are valued at over USD2.3 billion. Since Jan-2017, five customers purchased ATRs for the first time. These commercial results enabled ATR to achieve a book-to-bill ratio in excess of one for 2017, reaching its commercial sales goal. ATR's order backlog reached over 250 aircraft, equivalent to three years production. [more - original PR]