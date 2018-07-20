Become a CAPA Member
20-Jul-2018 9:53 AM

ATR: 2770 potential new routes could be created with turboprops

ATR released (17-Jul-2018) its 'Connecting The Future' 20 year turboprop market forecast, projecting 30% of all new activity in the turboprop market will come from new routes, with 70% coming on the existing network. According to ATR, there are 2770 potential new routes that could be created with turboprops. Global route projections comprise:

