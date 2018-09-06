6-Sep-2018 9:07 AM
ATPCO and Blockskye release whitepaper on blockchain applicability to airline distribution
ATPCO and Blockskye released (05-Sep-2018) a whitepaper describing the key features of blockchain and its applicability to airline distribution. According to the whitepaper:
- For commercial aviation, and the wider travel industry, 2019 will bring further Proof of Concepts (PoCs), pilots, and in some instances, full production of blockchain solutions driven by startups, airlines, and airline industry leaders;
- Current PoCs include the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), a major US carrier, a top global corporate travel buyer, and Blockskye;
- One use case for blockchain that deserves further investigation is supporting IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC) and ONE Order implementations by providing a distributed and decentralized trust-based authority for offers and orders. As blockchain is a consensus-driven architecture, it can help develop technical solutions for NDC by unifying data presentation among various actors, through the life cycle of an offer. NDC presents the opportunity to disintermediate the travel shopping and booking experience, allowing airlines and sellers to build deeper direct relationships, maintain control over their product and their data, and deliver more dynamic and targeted products to the consumers;
- The opportunity for blockchain here is to provide a three-way consensus between the seller, the airline, and an authority, expanding to a four-way consensus for sophisticated consumers like corporate buyers. ATPCO, as an airline-owned platform for content distribution and a pricing integrity leader, can act as a central authority to ensure the integrity of offers and orders. [more - original PR]