ATM unions commission ANSP policy research project in light of COVID-19

International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), International Federation of Aeronautical Information Management Associations (IFAIMA), International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA) and International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Associations (IFATSEA) commissioned (27-Aug-2020) a research project to inform a new policy framework for air navigation service providers (ANSP) in light of coronavirus developments. The research is scheduled for completion by the end of 2020. [more - original PR]