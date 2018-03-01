ATM Policy Institute: Outsourcing some aspects of ATCO training could be to benefit of ANSP

ATM Policy Institute (ATMPI) published (01-Mar-2018) a new paper outlining the benefits of outsourcing some aspects of an air traffic controller's (ATCO) training. The paper also discusses why some ANSPs are currently unable to access the ATCO training market, and suggests potential ways to address these issues. ATMPI listed the following as an impediment to the outsourcing of ATCO training:

Lack of standardisation in recruitment and training;

Unwillingness to recognise certification awarded by other States;

An "inherent resistance" to the notion of outsourcing training.

ATMPI chairman David McMillan added: "ANSPs and their customers can benefit from accessing the market for ATCO training. Many training organisations could deliver training at a lower cost than ANSPs themselves, particularly smaller ANSPs. Furthermore, use of specialist training providers could improve the quality and effectiveness of training and result in ATCOs with a broader skill-set that is of value to an ANSP". [more - original PR]