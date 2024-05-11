Atlas Air Worldwide SVP comments on value propositions to frontline workers

Atlas Air Worldwide SVP human resources Patricia Goodwin-Peters, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (10-May-2024) on the carrier's value propositions to pilots, mechanics and frontline workers, stating: "Sometimes [we find it] a little bit difficult in terms of attracting talent because a lot of times people think of private equity, that we're not going to invest in the company... or walk away. In our case that's not the situation. We're trying to grow in a host of areas, our value proposition has always been that - because we have four different fleet types, some only domestically flying and some only internationally flying - we are really able to sell [multiple] types of lifestyles".