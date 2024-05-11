Loading
Atlas Air Worldwide SVP comments on industry workforce challenges

Atlas Air Worldwide SVP human resources Patricia Goodwin-Peters, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, commented (10-May-2024) on workforce challenges in the industry, stating: "I think a lot of it is self-imposed. Last year we were pilot-constrained, this year we're metal-constrained, I think these things work in cycles like that. Ultimately, when some of the manufactures figure out how to get that metal into the system, we'll be pilot-constrained again". Ms Goodwin-Peters added: "I am slightly worried when the industry says 'we dodged that bullet, the pilot shortage is over'... because I just think it's sort of hibernating".

