Atlas Air Worldwide reports 'strong' growth in 3Q2018, record results expected in 4Q2018

Atlas Air Worldwide reported (01-Nov-2018) "strong" earnings growth in 3Q2018 and raised its outlook for the full year 2018, driven by ongoing market strength, customer demand and business development. The company expects revenue to exceed USD2.6 billion for the full year 2018 and adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase to more than USD525 million. Adjusted full year net income is expected to increase by near or above 50% year-on-year. President and CEO William J Flynn said: "We see solid peak season yields and volumes... And we anticipate record fourth quarter block hours, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income". The company reported the following details for 3Q2018:

ACMI segment contribution increased "slightly" year-on-year, primarily due to a "significant" increase in block hour volumes, partially offset by the impact of unscheduled maintenance, higher crew costs and the redeployment of Boeing 747-400 VIP configured passenger aircraft to the charter segment. Block hours grew 13%, reflecting increased 767 operations for Amazon and the start of 747-400 operations for several new customers. Revenue per block hour was "relatively in line" with 3Q2017, primarily due to a "mix effect" reflecting an increase in 747-400F ACMI operations, offset by an increase in 767 CMI operations;

Dry leasing segment contribution growth primarily reflected the placement of additional 767-300 converted freighter aircraft in 2H2017 and the first three quarters of 2018 and the placement of 777Fs in Feb-2018 and Jul-2018.

Mr Flynn said: "We are in a good place to deliver quality results today and in the future. We have the aircraft and provide the services that customers want. We are focused on the right markets. And we are executing on strategic initiatives to grow and diversify our fleet, expand our customer base and enhance our business mix". He also stated: "Airfreight tonnage continues to grow from record levels, and airfreight demand is growing in line with its longer term rate of about 4% per year, with express and e-commerce growing much more than that". [more - original PR]