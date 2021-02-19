Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings reports growth in volumes, revenue and earnings for 4Q2020 and 2020

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings reported (18-Feb-2021) "strong increases in volumes, revenue and earnings" for 4Q2020 and the full year 2020. President and CEO John Dietrich said the company increased widebody capacity, aircraft utilisation and block hours to handle "historic volumes". Mr Dietrich commented: "We finished this unprecedented year on a strong note, with financial and operating results that exceeded our expectations". Details include:

747-400 aircraft to the charter segment to support long term charter programmes with customers seeking to secure committed cargo capacity. This was partially offset by an increase in aircraft utilisation and CMI operations. Segment performance also reflected higher pilot costs related to COVID-19 and higher heavy maintenance expense, including additional engine overhauls to take advantage of slot availability and vendor discounts; Charter segment: Revenue was mainly related to an increase in operations, partially offset by a slight decrease in average revenue per block hour due to lower fuel costs. Segment contribution was primarily driven by an increase in commercial cargo yields and high demand, reflecting a reduction in market capacity, disruption to global supply chains and Atlas' ability to increase aircraft utilisation. The segment also benefitted from a reduction in aircraft rent and depreciation, redeployment of 747-400s from ACMI and the operation of a 777F from the dry leasing business. Improvements were partially offset by higher heavy maintenance expense, fewer charters for sports teams and fans and higher pilot costs;

Dry leasing: Lower revenue and segment contribution was primarily related to changes in leases and the disposition of certain non-essential dry leased aircraft. Lower net unallocated income and expenses primarily reflected CARES Act grant income of USD67.2 million. [more - original PR]