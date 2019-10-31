Become a CAPA Member
31-Oct-2019 12:26 PM

Atlas Air Worldwide forecasts 2019 earnings will fall to 60-65% of 2018 levels

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings chairman and CEO William J Flynn forecast (30-Oct-2019) adjusted net income for FY2019 will be approximately 60%-65% of the company's 2018 adjusted net income. "We expect to benefit from peak season volumes and yields, including the seasonal flying we do for express and e-commerce customers", he said, adding the outlook "anticipates increased passenger flying for the military and lower maintenance expense compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as from a refund of aircraft rent paid in previous years". The company provided the following outlook for 2019:

  • Approximately 325,000 block hours, with about 75% in ACMI and the remainder in charter;
  • Revenue of approximately USD2.75 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately USD500 million;
  • Aircraft maintenance expense of approximately USD380 million, largely reflecting increased daily line maintenance due to the increase in block hours, with depreciation and amortisation of about USD260 million;
  • Core capital expenditures, excluding aircraft and engine purchases, projected to total approximately UDS135 million to USD145 million, primarily for fleet parts and components. [more - original PR]

