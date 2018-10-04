Atlantic Canada Airports Association seeks rent relief and infrastructure funding for airports

Atlantic Canada Airports Association urged (02-Oct-2018) Canada's House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance to increase infrastructure funding for airports in Atlantic Canada and change its policies on the rent it collects from airports. Atlantic Canada Airports Association executive director Monette Pasher stated: "The federal government collects more than CAD368 million (USD286 million) a year in rent from Canada's airports. A small fraction of that, about 10 per cent, goes back as infrastructure funding support through the Airports Capital Assistance Program. But more rent monies need to flow back into the system to support smaller airports". [more - original PR]