5-Nov-2018 9:35 AM

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson reports strong domestic traffic, flat cargo in Sep-2018

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (02-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:

  • Passengers: 8.4 million, +6.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 7.4 million, +6.7%;
    • International: 938,314, +3.6%;
  • Cargo: 57,324 tonnes, -0.2%;
    • Freight and Express: 54,237 tonnes, -0.3%;
      • Domestic: 19,070 tonnes, -8.2%;
      • International: 35,166 tonnes, +4.6%;
    • Mail: 3087 tonnes, +2.2%;
  • Aircraft movements: 71,938, +4.1%;

