5-Nov-2018 9:35 AM
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson reports strong domestic traffic, flat cargo in Sep-2018
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (02-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:
- Passengers: 8.4 million, +6.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.4 million, +6.7%;
- International: 938,314, +3.6%;
- Cargo: 57,324 tonnes, -0.2%;
- Freight and Express: 54,237 tonnes, -0.3%;
- Domestic: 19,070 tonnes, -8.2%;
- International: 35,166 tonnes, +4.6%;
- Mail: 3087 tonnes, +2.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 71,938, +4.1%;
- Domestic: 65,919, +4.2%;
- International: 6019, +3.5%. [more - original PR]