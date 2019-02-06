Become a CAPA Member
6-Feb-2019 9:40 AM

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson pax up 3.3% in 2018, cargo almost flat for the year

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (05-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 8.6 million, +7.2% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 7.7 million, +7.7%;
      • International: 991,826, +3.7%;
    • Cargo: 56,049 tonnes, -9.4%;
      • Freight and Express: 52,743 tonnes, -8.4%;
        • Domestic: 20,009 tonnes, -16.6%;
        • International: 32,735 tonnes, -2.6%;
      • Mail: 3306 tonnes, -23.2%;
    • Aircraft movements: 72,739, +4.2%;
      • Domestic: 66,376, +5.0%;
      • International: 6363, -3.0%;
  • 2018:
    • Passengers: 107.4 million, +3.3%;
      • Domestic: 94.9 million, +3.3%;
      • International: 12.5 million, +3.6%;
    • Cargo: 693,790 tonnes,+0.4%;
      • Freight and Express: 652,948 tonnes, +0.3%;
      • Mail: 40,842 tonnes, +1.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 895,682, +1.7%;

