Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson pax up 3.3% in 2018, cargo almost flat for the year
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (05-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 8.6 million, +7.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.7 million, +7.7%;
- International: 991,826, +3.7%;
- Cargo: 56,049 tonnes, -9.4%;
- Freight and Express: 52,743 tonnes, -8.4%;
- Domestic: 20,009 tonnes, -16.6%;
- International: 32,735 tonnes, -2.6%;
- Mail: 3306 tonnes, -23.2%;
- Aircraft movements: 72,739, +4.2%;
- Domestic: 66,376, +5.0%;
- International: 6363, -3.0%;
- 2018:
- Passengers: 107.4 million, +3.3%;
- Domestic: 94.9 million, +3.3%;
- International: 12.5 million, +3.6%;
- Cargo: 693,790 tonnes,+0.4%;
- Freight and Express: 652,948 tonnes, +0.3%;
- Mail: 40,842 tonnes, +1.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 895,682, +1.7%;
- Domestic: 816,688, +1.8%;
- International: 78,994, +1.5%. [more - original PR]
