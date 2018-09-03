3-Sep-2018 10:47 AM
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson pax up 3% to 9.9m in Jul-2018, cargo drops nearly 4%
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (31-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 9.9 million, +3.4% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 8.6 million, +3.7%;
- International: 1.3 million, +1.8%;
- Cargo: 54,526 tonnes, -3.8%;
- Freight and Express: 51,120 tonnes, -4.4%;
- Domestic: 18,332 tonnes, -3.4%;
- International: 32,789 tonnes, -5.0%;
- Mail: 3406 tonnes, +6.6%;
- Freight and Express: 51,120 tonnes, -4.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 79,531, +0.9%;
- Domestic: 72,089, +0.9%;
- International: 7442, +0.9%. [more - original PR]