Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-Sep-2018 10:47 AM

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson pax up 3% to 9.9m in Jul-2018, cargo drops nearly 4%

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (31-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 9.9 million, +3.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.6 million, +3.7%;
    • International: 1.3 million, +1.8%;
  • Cargo: 54,526 tonnes, -3.8%;
    • Freight and Express: 51,120 tonnes, -4.4%;
      • Domestic: 18,332 tonnes, -3.4%;
      • International: 32,789 tonnes, -5.0%;
    • Mail: 3406 tonnes, +6.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 79,531, +0.9%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More