3-Dec-2018 10:39 AM
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson pax up 1% to 9.3m in Oct-2018, cargo falls 1%
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (30-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:
- Passengers: 9.3 million, +1.2% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 8.3 million, +1.0%;
- International: 948,583, +2.3%;
- Cargo: 60,752 tonnes, -1.1%;
- Freight and Express: 57,432 tonnes, -2.0%;
- Domestic: 21,206 tonnes, -2.3%;
- International: 36,226 tonnes, -1.8%;
- Mail: 3320 tonnes, +17.7%;
- Freight and Express: 57,432 tonnes, -2.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 75,814, +1.2%;
- Domestic: 69,814, +1.3%;
- International: 6000, +3.5%. [more - original PR]