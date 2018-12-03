Become a CAPA Member
3-Dec-2018 10:39 AM

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson pax up 1% to 9.3m in Oct-2018, cargo falls 1%

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (30-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:

  • Passengers: 9.3 million, +1.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.3 million, +1.0%;
    • International: 948,583, +2.3%;
  • Cargo: 60,752 tonnes, -1.1%;
    • Freight and Express: 57,432 tonnes, -2.0%;
      • Domestic: 21,206 tonnes, -2.3%;
      • International: 36,226 tonnes, -1.8%;
    • Mail: 3320 tonnes, +17.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 75,814, +1.2%;

