7-Nov-2017 4:20 PM

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax down 8%, cargo up 3% in Sep-2017

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (06-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:

  • Passengers: 7.9 million, -7.7% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 7.0 million, -9.0%;
    • International: 902,637, +3.7%;
  • Cargo: 57,411 tonnes, +2.5%;
    • Freight and Express: 54,391 tonnes, +2.3%;
      • Domestic: 20,770 tonnes, -2.6%;
      • International: 33,621 tonnes, +5.6%;
    • Mail: 3020 tonnes, +6.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 69,022, -5.9%;

