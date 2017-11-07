Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax down 8%, cargo up 3% in Sep-2017

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (06-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers: 7.9 million, -7.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.0 million, -9.0%;
- International: 902,637, +3.7%;
- Cargo: 57,411 tonnes, +2.5%;
- Freight and Express: 54,391 tonnes, +2.3%;
- Domestic: 20,770 tonnes, -2.6%;
- International: 33,621 tonnes, +5.6%;
- Mail: 3020 tonnes, +6.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 69,022, -5.9%;
- Domestic: 63,266, -6.3%;
- International: 5756, -0.9%. [more - original PR]