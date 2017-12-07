Loading
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax up 1%, cargo up 2% in Oct-2017

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (06-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

  • Passengers: 9.1 million, +0.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.2 million, +0.3%;
    • International: 921,214, +5.8%;
  • Cargo: 59,593 tonnes, +1.8%;
    • Freight and Express: 56,772 tonnes, +4.9%;
      • Domestic: 21,715 tonnes, +6.6%;
      • International: 35,056 tonnes, +4.0%;
    • Mail: 2821 tonnes, -36.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 74,720, -1.4%;

