Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax up 1%, cargo up 2% in Oct-2017

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (06-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 9.1 million, +0.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 8.2 million, +0.3%;
- International: 921,214, +5.8%;
- Cargo: 59,593 tonnes, +1.8%;
- Freight and Express: 56,772 tonnes, +4.9%;
- Domestic: 21,715 tonnes, +6.6%;
- International: 35,056 tonnes, +4.0%;
- Mail: 2821 tonnes, -36.8%;
- Freight and Express: 56,772 tonnes, +4.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 74,720, -1.4%;
- Domestic: 68,930, -1.3%;
- International: 5790, -2.2%. [more - original PR]