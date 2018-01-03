Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax stable, cargo up 6% in Nov-2017

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (02-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2017:
- Passengers: 8.6 million, -0.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.8 million, -0.5%;
- International: 826,640, +4.1%;
- Cargo: 59,231 tonnes, +6.2%;
- Freight and Express: 56,491 tonnes, +8.2%;
- Domestic: 23,352 tonnes, +12.0%;
- International: 33,139 tonnes, +5.7%;
- Mail: 2740 tonnes, -22.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 70,577, -1.5%;
- Domestic: 58,220, -12.1%;
- International: 5528, +2.9%. [more - original PR]