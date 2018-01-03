Loading
3-Jan-2018 8:56 AM

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax stable, cargo up 6% in Nov-2017

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (02-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2017:

  • Passengers: 8.6 million, -0.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 7.8 million, -0.5%;
    • International: 826,640, +4.1%;
  • Cargo: 59,231 tonnes, +6.2%;
    • Freight and Express: 56,491 tonnes, +8.2%;
      • Domestic: 23,352 tonnes, +12.0%;
      • International: 33,139 tonnes, +5.7%;
    • Mail: 2740 tonnes, -22.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 70,577, -1.5%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More