Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax up 1%, cargo up 4% in Jul-2017

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (06-Sep-2017) traffic highlights for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 9.6 million, +1.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 8.3 million, +0.8%;
- International: 1.2 million, +5.5%;
- Cargo: 56,691 tonnes, +3.8%;
- Freight and Express: 53,497 tonnes, +3.2%;
- Domestic: 18,975 tonnes, -4.0%;
- International: 34,522 tonnes, +7.6%;
- Mail: 3195 tonnes, +15.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 78,843, -0.3%;
- Domestic: 71,471, -0.7%;
- International: 7372, +3.9%. [more - original PR]