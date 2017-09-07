Loading
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax up 1%, cargo up 4% in Jul-2017

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (06-Sep-2017) traffic highlights for Jul-2017:

  • Passengers: 9.6 million, +1.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.3 million, +0.8%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +5.5%;
  • Cargo: 56,691 tonnes, +3.8%;
    • Freight and Express: 53,497 tonnes, +3.2%;
      • Domestic: 18,975 tonnes, -4.0%;
      • International: 34,522 tonnes, +7.6%;
    • Mail: 3195 tonnes, +15.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 78,843, -0.3%;

