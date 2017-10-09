Loading
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax up 5%, cargo up 6% in Aug-2017

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (08-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

  • Passengers: 9.3 million, +5.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.1 million, +5.1%;
    • International: 1.1 million, +7.2%;
  • Cargo: 56,902 tonnes, +6.1%;
    • Freight and Express: 53,553 tonnes, +5.3%;
      • Domestic: 22,405 tonnes, +6.7%;
      • International: 31,148 tonnes, +4.4%;
    • Mail: 3350 tonnes, +20.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 78,382, +0.1%;

