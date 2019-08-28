Become a CAPA Member
28-Aug-2019 11:05 AM

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax up 4% in Jun-2019, handles 54.4m pax in 1H2019

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (27-Aug-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Jun-2019:
    • Passengers: 9.9 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 8.7 million, +4.2%;
      • International: 1.2 million, +2.4%;
    • Cargo: 54,323 tonnes, -2.0%;
      • Freight and Express: 51,197 tonnes, -1.2%;
        • Domestic: 18,917 tonnes, -5.7%;
        • International: 32,280 tonnes, +1.6%;
      • Mail: 3127 tonnes, -13.6%;
    • Aircraft movements: 78,280, +0.7%;
      • Domestic: 71,264, +1.0%;
      • International: 7016, -1.8%;
  • 1H2019:
    • Passengers: 54.4 million, +3.3%;
      • Domestic: 48.0 million, +3.5%;
      • International: 6.4 million, +1.8%;
    • Cargo: 327,585 tonnes, -5.1%;
      • Freight and Express: 308,851 tonnes, -4.7%;
        • Domestic: 118,479 tonnes, -1.2%;
        • International: 190,372 tonnes, -6.7%;
      • Mail: 18,735 tonnes, -12.0%;
    • Aircraft movements: 448,556, +1.3%;

