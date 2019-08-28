28-Aug-2019 11:05 AM
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax up 4% in Jun-2019, handles 54.4m pax in 1H2019
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (27-Aug-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Jun-2019:
- Passengers: 9.9 million, +4.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 8.7 million, +4.2%;
- International: 1.2 million, +2.4%;
- Cargo: 54,323 tonnes, -2.0%;
- Freight and Express: 51,197 tonnes, -1.2%;
- Domestic: 18,917 tonnes, -5.7%;
- International: 32,280 tonnes, +1.6%;
- Mail: 3127 tonnes, -13.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 78,280, +0.7%;
- Domestic: 71,264, +1.0%;
- International: 7016, -1.8%;
- 1H2019:
- Passengers: 54.4 million, +3.3%;
- Domestic: 48.0 million, +3.5%;
- International: 6.4 million, +1.8%;
- Cargo: 327,585 tonnes, -5.1%;
- Freight and Express: 308,851 tonnes, -4.7%;
- Domestic: 118,479 tonnes, -1.2%;
- International: 190,372 tonnes, -6.7%;
- Mail: 18,735 tonnes, -12.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 448,556, +1.3%;
- Domestic: 408,907, +1.6%;
- International: 39,649, -1.8%. [more - original PR]
