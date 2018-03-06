Loading
6-Mar-2018 3:14 PM

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax down 1%, cargo down 4% in Jan-2018

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (05-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 7.7 million, -1.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 6.7 million, -1.4%;
    • International: 963,594, +2.2%;
  • Cargo: 49,729 tonnes, -3.6%;
    • Freight and Express: 46,373 tonnes, -2.7%;
      • Domestic: 20,057 tonnes, +4.6%;
      • International: 26,317 tonnes, -7.7%;
    • Mail: 3356 tonnes, -13.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 69,828, -1.0%;
    • Domestic: 63,323, -1.0%;
    • International: 6505, -1.0%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the 3rd consecutive month of passenger traffic decline. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More