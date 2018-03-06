6-Mar-2018 3:14 PM
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport pax down 1%, cargo down 4% in Jan-2018
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (05-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 7.7 million, -1.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 6.7 million, -1.4%;
- International: 963,594, +2.2%;
- Cargo: 49,729 tonnes, -3.6%;
- Freight and Express: 46,373 tonnes, -2.7%;
- Domestic: 20,057 tonnes, +4.6%;
- International: 26,317 tonnes, -7.7%;
- Mail: 3356 tonnes, -13.9%;
- Freight and Express: 46,373 tonnes, -2.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 69,828, -1.0%;
- Domestic: 63,323, -1.0%;
- International: 6505, -1.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the 3rd consecutive month of passenger traffic decline. [more - original PR]