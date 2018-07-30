Become a CAPA Member
30-Jul-2018 11:20 AM

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport reports pax up 2% to 9.6m in Jun-2018

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (29-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2018:

  • Passengers: 9.6 million +1.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.4 million, +1.5%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +1.4%;
  • Cargo: 55,437 tonnes, -4.5%;
    • Freight and Express: 51,816 tonnes, -5.5%;
      • Domestic: 20,058 tonnes, -5.2%;
      • International: 31,757 tonnes, -5.7%;
    • Mail: 3621 tonnes, +12.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 77,711, +0.4%;

