8-May-2018 1:44 PM

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport reports highest March cargo volume since 2008

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (07-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 9.3 million, +2.7% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.2 million, +2.0%;
    • International: 1.1 million, +7.8%;
  • Cargo: 63,891 tonnes, +6.2%;
    • Freight and Express: 60,044 tonnes, +6.3%;
      • Domestic: 20,451 tonnes, -9.5%;
      • International: 39,594 tonnes, +16.9%;
    • Mail: 3846 tonnes, +4.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 77,188, +1.1%;
    • Domestic: 70,167, +0.7%;
    • International: 7021, +5.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the the airport's highest March cargo volume since 2008. [more - original PR]

