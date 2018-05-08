8-May-2018 1:44 PM
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport reports highest March cargo volume since 2008
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (07-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 9.3 million, +2.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 8.2 million, +2.0%;
- International: 1.1 million, +7.8%;
- Cargo: 63,891 tonnes, +6.2%;
- Freight and Express: 60,044 tonnes, +6.3%;
- Domestic: 20,451 tonnes, -9.5%;
- International: 39,594 tonnes, +16.9%;
- Mail: 3846 tonnes, +4.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 77,188, +1.1%;
- Domestic: 70,167, +0.7%;
- International: 7021, +5.2%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Mar-2018 marked the the airport's highest March cargo volume since 2008.