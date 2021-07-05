5-Jul-2021 12:30 PM
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport pax down 30.8% to 6.8m in May-2021, compared to May-2019
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (02-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights for May-2021:
- Passengers: 6.8 million, -30.8% compared to May-2019;
- Domestic: 6.4 million, -26.7%;
- International: 441,605, -61.8%;
- Cargo: 63,479 tonnes, +17.1%;
- Freight and Express: 59,857 tonnes, +16.2%;
- Domestic: 23,288 tonnes, +12.1%;
- International: 36,569 tonnes, +19.1%;
- Mail: 3622 tonnes, +33.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 61,168, -22.4%;
- Domestic: 57,748, -20.0%;
- International: 3420, -48.9%. [more - original PR]