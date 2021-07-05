Become a CAPA Member
5-Jul-2021 12:30 PM

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport pax down 30.8% to 6.8m in May-2021, compared to May-2019

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported (02-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights for May-2021:

  • Passengers: 6.8 million, -30.8% compared to May-2019;
    • Domestic: 6.4 million, -26.7%;
    • International: 441,605, -61.8%;
  • Cargo: 63,479 tonnes, +17.1%;
    • Freight and Express: 59,857 tonnes, +16.2%;
      • Domestic: 23,288 tonnes, +12.1%;
      • International: 36,569 tonnes, +19.1%;
    • Mail: 3622 tonnes, +33.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 61,168, -22.4%;

