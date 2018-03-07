7-Mar-2018 3:59 PM
Athens International Airport reports 53rd consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018
Athens International Airport reported (06-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 1.2 million, +6.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 400,605, -9.0%;
- International: 798,348, +16.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 11,142, +5.6%;
- Domestic: 4549, -0.1%;
- International: 6593, +10.0%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the airport's 53rd consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]