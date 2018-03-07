Loading
7-Mar-2018 3:59 PM

Athens International Airport reports 53rd consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018

Athens International Airport reported (06-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 1.2 million, +6.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 400,605, -9.0%;
    • International: 798,348, +16.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 11,142, +5.6%;
    • Domestic: 4549, -0.1%;
    • International: 6593, +10.0%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database,  Feb-2018 marked the airport's 53rd consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

