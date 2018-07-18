ATCEUC holds EC and European Parliament as also accountable for European ATM situation

Air Traffic Controllers European Unions Coordination (ATCEUC) welcomed (17-Jul-2018) the European Commission (EC) and Parliament calling for more efficient ATM in Europe. ATCEUC noted it is "remarkable and ironic that this statement completely neglects any recognition of the role that both the Commission and Parliament have had in bringing ATM to its current situation". The association added: "The brutality of legislation around the economic regulation of ANSPs in the previous period has disabled investment in both equipment and people" noting that "most" European ANSPs have "ceased recruiting enough student controllers" since 2008. ATCEUC also stated the "worsening of the conditions of employment" for air traffic controllers and air traffic service electronics personnel "has seen many of our colleagues leave for other opportunities". ATCEUC also sees ANSPs finding it difficult to recruit new entrants "because of the concerted attack on our professions by some lobby airlines organisations". ATCEUC recommends a reasonable increase of ANSP charges, of a least 5% for the period 2020-2024, more investment in people and technology, the "stopping of attacks against ATCOs" and more social dialogue. [more - original PR]