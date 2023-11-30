Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Nov-2023 8:36 AM

ATAG: 'Sustainability wasn’t on the lips of every CEO but now it is'

Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) executive director Haldane Dodd, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (28-Nov-2023) "In the past, sustainability wasn't on the lips of every CEO but now it is". Mr Dodd added: "We tend to hear every single story in the media about anti aviation activism, most normal consumers don't but we're sensitive to it because it's our industry and we care about it a lot".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More