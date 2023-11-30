ATAG: 'Sustainability wasn’t on the lips of every CEO but now it is'

Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) executive director Haldane Dodd, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (28-Nov-2023) "In the past, sustainability wasn't on the lips of every CEO but now it is". Mr Dodd added: "We tend to hear every single story in the media about anti aviation activism, most normal consumers don't but we're sensitive to it because it's our industry and we care about it a lot".