ATAG urges States to volunteer for CORSIA

Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) executive director Michael Gill called (31-May-2017) for more global States to adopt the voluntary phases of the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). Mr Gill said: "We applaud the 69 governments that have demonstrated strong climate leadership already... Currently, over 80% of the growth in international aviation CO2 after 2020 will be covered, but a more complete coverage will only serve to increase the effectiveness of CORSIA". Mr Gill also urged flights with sustainable aviation fuels to continue, adding: "We need governments to support that process by adopting the right policy incentives... Sustainable aviation fuels have the opportunity to cut CO2 from aviation... whilst diversifying air transport's energy supply". [more - original PR]