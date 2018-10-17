ATAG: Long term needs for sustainable fuel will have to be met from non-fossil sources

Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) executive director Michael Gill reported (16-Oct-2018) the aviation industry "remains committed to the development of sustainable aviation fuel," and the industry's view is that its "long-term needs for sustainable fuels will have to be met through non-fossil sources and these should be the focus of research, development and funding." IATA and ATAG have urged that the commercialisation of sustainable fuels is supported by broader policy frameworks. IATA has called on Europe to establish such an appropriate policy framework in the revisions to the Renewable Energy Directive currently under discussion in Brussels. [more - original PR]