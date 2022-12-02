Become a CAPA Member
2-Dec-2022 10:13 AM

ATAG executive director: Sourcing SAF to meet industry goals will require 'enormous effort'

Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) executive director Haldane Dodd, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (01-Dec-2022) "it is possible to get the quantity of sustainable aviation fuel [SAF] that we need" to meet the aviation industry's sustainability goals, but it will require "enormous effort". Mr Dodd also commented: "We're in a relatively good position as an industry because we have our plan in place".

