2-Oct-2018 8:12 AM

ATAG: Aviation supports 3.6% of the world's economy

Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) published (02-Oct-2018) its 'Aviation: Benefits Beyond Borders' report, showing the global air transport sector supports 65.5 million jobs and USD2.7 trillion in global economic activity. According to the report:

  • 3.6% of global economic activity is supported by the air transport sector thanks to the wider supply chain, flow-on impacts and jobs in tourism;
  • Over 10 million people work directly for the industry itself. Aviation jobs are, on average, 4.4 times more productive than other jobs in the economy;
  • Air travel carries 35% of world trade by value (USD6.0 trillion in 2017), but less than 1% by volume (62 million tonnes in 2017);
  • Current airfares are around 90% lower than the same journey would have cost in 1950;
  • There are 1303 airlines with a collective fleet of 31,717 aircraft on 45,091 routes, operated between 3759 airports;
  • Airspace is managed by 170 air navigation service providers.
  • 57% of world tourists travel to their destinations by air. [more - original PR]

