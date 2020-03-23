ATAC urgently appeals for 'immediate government financial support'

Air Transport Association of Canada (ATAC) issued (16-Mar-2020) a letter to Canada's Prime Minister and Ministers, urgently appealing for "immediate government financial support to the air transport industry of Canada as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic". Government actions and travel restrictions, though supported by ATAC, "threaten the survival of many of our operator members", meaning Canadian carriers could go "bankrupt in the near term" if immediate federal financial aid is not granted. Additionally, ATAC stated: "It is our firm belief that the Government must include a significant financial aid package for the air transport industry on an immediate basis. We believe that part of the stimulus package announced by the Minister of Finance on Friday, March 13, and any subsequent financial support should be allocated to the air transport industry to ensure the survival of the sector, protect our members' ability to serve all Canadians, and enable national economic recovery". [more - original PR]