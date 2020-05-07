ASUR reports a 95.7% reduction in passenger traffic in Mexico during 1Q2020
ASUR reported (06-May-2020) a 95.7% reduction in passenger traffic in Mexico in 1Q2020, 94.5% in Puerto Rico and 99.9% in Colombia attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions to-date. In Puerto Rico, the US FAA accepted a request from the Government of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar. As a result, the airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced operations and passenger volumes. In Colombia, the Government issued a decree on 20-Mar-2020 which suspended all incoming international operations, including connecting operations, for 30 days, commencing 23-Mar-2020. On 22-Mar-2020 a new decree mandated the suspension of domestic air travel between 25-Mar-2020 and 13-Apr-2020. Further decrees extended the flight ban until 11-May-2020 with the exception of humanitarian emergencies, cargo and goods. [more - original PR]