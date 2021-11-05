5-Nov-2021 3:28 PM
ASUR pax up 7.7% to 4.5m in Oct-2021, compared to Oct-2019
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported (04-Nov-2021) the following traffic highlights for its airports for Oct-2021:
- Total: 4.5 million, +7.7% compared to Oct-2019;
- Domestic: 3.1 million, +5.8%;
- International: 1.4 million, +12.0%;
- Mexico: 2.6 million, +5.0%;
- Domestic: 1.4 million, -1.4%;
- International: 1.2 million, +13.7%;
- Colombia: 1.1 million, +9.7%;
- Domestic: 969,903, +9.4%;
- International: 167,955, +11.8%;
- San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (Puerto Rico): 753,623, +14.4%;
- Domestic: 699,807, +17.6%;
- International: 53,816, -15.3%. [more - original PR]