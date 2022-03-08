Become a CAPA Member
8-Mar-2022 2:00 PM

ASUR pax up 7% to 4.5m in Feb-2022, compared to Feb-2019

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported (07-Mar-2022) the following traffic highlights for its airports for Feb-2022:

  • Total: 4.5 million, +7.0% compared to Feb-2019;
    • Domestic: 2.7 million, +10.4%;
    • International: 1.8 million, +2.4%;
  • Mexico: 2.7 million, +2.2%;
    • Domestic: 1.1 million, +2.5%;
    • International: 1.6 million, +1.9%;
  • Colombia: 1.0 million, +23.3%;
    • Domestic: 869,261, +23.4%;
    • International: 144,226, +23.0%;
  • San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (Puerto Rico): 725,786, +6.3%;

