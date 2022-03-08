8-Mar-2022 2:00 PM
ASUR pax up 7% to 4.5m in Feb-2022, compared to Feb-2019
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported (07-Mar-2022) the following traffic highlights for its airports for Feb-2022:
- Total: 4.5 million, +7.0% compared to Feb-2019;
- Domestic: 2.7 million, +10.4%;
- International: 1.8 million, +2.4%;
- Mexico: 2.7 million, +2.2%;
- Domestic: 1.1 million, +2.5%;
- International: 1.6 million, +1.9%;
- Colombia: 1.0 million, +23.3%;
- Domestic: 869,261, +23.4%;
- International: 144,226, +23.0%;
- San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (Puerto Rico): 725,786, +6.3%;
- Domestic: 672,555, +9.5%;
- International: 53,231, -22.1%. [more - original PR]