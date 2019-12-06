Become a CAPA Member
6-Dec-2019 9:40 AM

ASUR pax up 7% in Nov-2019

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported (05-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for its airports for Nov-2019:

  • Passengers: 4.6 million, +7.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 3.0 million, +9.1%;
    • International: 1.6 million, +3.9%;
  • Mexico: 2.8 million, +3.9%;
    • Domestic: 1.4 million, +4.9%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +2.8%;
  • Colombia: 1.0 million, +7.9%;
    • Domestic: 824,300, +8.0%;
    • International: 146,300, +7.6%;
  • San Juan Airport (Puerto Rico): 779,700, +20.2%;

