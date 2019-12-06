6-Dec-2019 9:40 AM
ASUR pax up 7% in Nov-2019
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported (05-Nov-2019) the following traffic highlights for its airports for Nov-2019:
- Passengers: 4.6 million, +7.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 3.0 million, +9.1%;
- International: 1.6 million, +3.9%;
- Mexico: 2.8 million, +3.9%;
- Domestic: 1.4 million, +4.9%;
- International: 1.4 million, +2.8%;
- Colombia: 1.0 million, +7.9%;
- Domestic: 824,300, +8.0%;
- International: 146,300, +7.6%;
- San Juan Airport (Puerto Rico): 779,700, +20.2%;
- Domestic: 700,000, +20.6%;
- International: 79,700, +16.7%. [more - original PR]