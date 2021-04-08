8-Apr-2021 1:19 PM
ASUR pax up 11.3% to 3.5m in Mar-2021
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported (07-Apr-2021) the following traffic highlights for its airports for Mar-2021:
- Total: 3.5 million, +11.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.5 million, +28.7%;
- International: 1.0 million, -15.9%;
- Mexico: 2.0 million, +0.2%;
- Domestic: 1.1 million, +17.8%;
- International: 934,963, -15.0%;
- Colombia: 711,316, +22.0 %;
- Domestic: 634,712, +26.9%;
- International: 76,604, -7.8%;
- San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (Puerto Rico): 751,974, -42.9%;
- Domestic: 731,836, +51.9%;
- International: 20,138, -54.7%. [more - original PR]