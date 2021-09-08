8-Sep-2021 9:58 AM
ASUR pax down 4.3% to 4.6m in Aug-2021, compared to Aug-2019
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported (07-Sep-2021) the following traffic highlights for its airports for Aug-2021:
- Total: 4.6 million, -4.3% compared to Aug-2019;
- Domestic: 3.1 million, -3.9%;
- International: 1.5 million, -5.3%;
- Mexico: 2.7 million, -8.4%;
- Domestic: 1.3 million, -12.8%;
- International: 1.3 million, -3.5%;
- Colombia: 1.0 million, -7.6 %;
- Domestic: 865,436, -6.9%;
- International: 151,105, -11.7%;
- San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (Puerto Rico): 935,781, +14.8%;
- Domestic: 872,000, +18.9%;
- International: 63,781, -21.9%. [more - original PR]