7-May-2021 3:12 PM
ASUR pax down 25.3% to 3.5m in Apr-2021, compared to Apr-2019
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) reported (05-May-2021) the following traffic highlights for its airports for Apr-2021:
- Total: 3.5 million, -25.3% compared to Apr-2019;
- Domestic: 2.4 million, -16.1%;
- International: 1.1 million, -39.7%;
- Mexico: 2.1 million, -28.1%;
- Domestic: 1.2 million, -16.7%;
- International: 983,219, -38.2%;
- Colombia: 544,609, -38.8 %;
- Domestic: 464,369, -38.5%;
- International: 80,240, -40.5%;
- San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (Puerto Rico): 765,561, +1.7%;
- Domestic: 739,680, +10.3%;
- International: 25,881, -68.6%. [more - original PR]